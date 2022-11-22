Man found dead after accidental fire in New Chicago area, says MFD

Memphis firefighters were called to the fire at a home in the 1400 block of Decatur Street near St. Charles Ave. just after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators said a man was found dead after an accidental fire early Tuesday morning in the New Chicago area.

Memphis firefighters were called to the fire at a home in the 1400 block of Decatur Street near St. Charles Ave. just after 6:20 a.m. They arrived to flames shooting through the roof. It took them just over 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Investigators said while searching the inside of the home, a 51-year-old man was found dead in the living room. A cause of death had not been released.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and started in the living room of the home. It caused a total of about $26,500 damage.