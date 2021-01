Anyone with information should call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Frayser.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened at 1:34 a.m. in the 1900 block of Thrift Avenue as the man was walking home.

Officers found the man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police say there no suspect information at this time.