Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man died after a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Chelsea and found a victim that was a man suffering from either one or multiple gunshot wounds.

He was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

