MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in an early Friday shooting on N. Highland near Park Ave. near the Binghampton area.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of N. Highland St. Friday, March 14 at 3:44 a.m.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, MPD said.