Man dead and another recovering after day of fishing at lake in Tunica County

A man told the sheriff's office his father and another man had gone fishing on Beaver Dam Lake but had not returned home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an 84-year-old man has died and another 78-year-old was treated and released after going missing in the water after a day of fishing in Mississippi.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about 9:55 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, by a man who said his father and another man had gone fishing on Beaver Dam Lake but had not returned home. The caller told investigators he had found their vehicle at a boat ramp off Flower Lake Road but could not make contact with either man.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, and Memphis Police Air Support Division to help with a search. Drones and a helicopter searched the area.

The sheriff’s office said about 12:50 a.m., responders began searching by boat, and just after 1:05 a.m., they found a 78-year-old man from Senatobia. He was led to the bank then taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

The sheriff said about 2:20 a.m., 84-year-old Willie B. Taylor of Tunica was found unresponsive in the water. He had died at the scene, and his body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Investigators said foul play is not suspected in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.