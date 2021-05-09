Man dead, child injured after shooting in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a child was injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis.
According to Memphis Police the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Boxtown Sunday evening.
Authorities located a child and transported them to Le Bonheur Children's hospital. Medics say the child's injuries are not life threatening.
A man was also located, but pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to call 901-528-CASH.