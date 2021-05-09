Man dead, child injured after shooting in Southwest Memphis

There is no suspect information at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a child was injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis.

According to Memphis Police the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Boxtown Sunday evening.

Authorities located a child and transported them to Le Bonheur Children's hospital. Medics say the child's injuries are not life threatening.

A man was also located, but pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.