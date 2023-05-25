Man dead after crash involving train and pickup truck | Part of Raleigh LaGrange is shut down

MPD said officers responded to the crash along Raleigh LaGrange just west of Wilfong about 11 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man is dead after a crash involving a train and pickup truck in Raleigh.

MPD said officers responded to the crash along Raleigh LaGrange just west of Wilfong about 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023. They said a man died at the scene. Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

Traffic is shutdown in both directions along Raleigh LaGrange between Covington Pike and Wilfong. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

ABC24 viewer Dallas Thigpen provided video of the aftermath, telling us, "On my way back to work I heard a loud boom, sounded like a bomb went off. And when I left my apartment I could see black smoke just filling the sky. This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the man and his family."