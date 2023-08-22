Man dead after being hit by two cars in East Memphis

In June, another man was killed after being hit by two cars on the same block as this incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday night, MPD said a man was killed after being hit by two cars in East Memphis in the Sea Isle Park neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a crash near the 1200 block of S. White Station Rd. around 8:15 p.m.

A man was hit by two cars and did not survive, according to MPD.

The drivers who hit the man stayed on the scene, police said.