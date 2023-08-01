Man dead after shooting in southeast Memphis

After police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village, they found a man dead on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said a man was shot and killed in Parkway Village.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Cottonwood Road, according to MPD.

Police said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect(s) were seen in a gray Nissan Murano going west in the area of I-240 and Perkins Rd.