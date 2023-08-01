x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dead after shooting in southeast Memphis

After police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village, they found a man dead on the scene.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said a man was shot and killed in Parkway Village.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Cottonwood Road, according to MPD.

Police said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect(s) were seen in a gray Nissan Murano going west in the area of I-240 and Perkins Rd.

If you have any additional information about this incident, you can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Do you have to pay a red light camera ticket?

Before You Leave, Check This Out