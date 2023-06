Memphis police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a Thursday night shooting in Binghampton left one man dead and one woman injured.

Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Holmes on Thursday, 10:25 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.