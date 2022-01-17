Man dies after early morning fire at northeast Memphis apartment

Memphis Fire investigators said the fire was caused by careless use of smoking materials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following a fire at an apartment in northeast Memphis.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Deerfield Apartments off Sycamore View near Raleigh LaGrange just before 5:00 a.m. Monday. It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

During a search inside, firefighters found a man unresponsive in a bedroom of the apartment that had been on fire. He died at the scene. His name and age have not yet been released.

The man’s cause of death is being determined by the Shelby County Medical Examiner.

Fire investigators said one unit was damaged, and the fire caused about $20,500 worth of damage.