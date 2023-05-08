Man dies after being hit by Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle in Tunica, says sheriff's office

Investigators said the victim was identified as 27-year-old Cornelius Joiner of Tunica, Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after being hit by a Mississippi Highway Patrol car Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call about a pedestrian struck about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, along U.S. Highway 61 near Sonic. The victim was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

Investigators said the victim was identified as 27-year-old Cornelius Joiner of Tunica, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office said the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office crash team was requested to conduct an independent investigation, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team is also looking into what happened.