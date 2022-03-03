x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies in boating accident in Tipton County

A 59-year-old man was found unresponsive and later died after his boat capsized Wednesday night.
Credit: Twitter

GILT EDGE, Tenn. — A 59-year-old Burlison man lost his life when a 14-foot aluminum boat capsized Wednesday on the Hatchie River in Tipton County, Tennessee. 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded with the Gilt Edge Fire Department to an unresponsive boater at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Reports stated that Steven D. Campbell was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased by the Tipton County Medical Examiner. He was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

The Hatchie River is currently in action stage at 16 feet with hazardous water conditions. This is the fourth fatal boating accident in Tennessee this year.

Related Articles

In Other News

MPD on a mission to arrest more than 1000 people for reckless driving, drag racing