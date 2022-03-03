Man dies in boating accident in Tipton County

A 59-year-old man was found unresponsive and later died after his boat capsized Wednesday night.

GILT EDGE, Tenn. — A 59-year-old Burlison man lost his life when a 14-foot aluminum boat capsized Wednesday on the Hatchie River in Tipton County, Tennessee.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded with the Gilt Edge Fire Department to an unresponsive boater at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Reports stated that Steven D. Campbell was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased by the Tipton County Medical Examiner. He was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.