x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies from injuries after being hit by vehicle in southeast Shelby County

The sheriff's office said Alvin Stepter, 80, was struck Oct. 26, 2022. They said on Nov. 2 that he died from his injuries.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a pedestrian who they said has died from injuries from a crash Oct. 26, 2022.

Investigators said 80-year-old Alvin Stepter was struck by a vehicle about 9:10 p.m. that night at Hacks Cross Road and Waterford Circle in southeast Shelby County. Stepter was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

On Nov. 2, the sheriff’s office said Stepter had died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies have not said if anyone will be charged.

RELATED: One killed after multiple accidents at Thomas and Stage| All lanes now reopened

RELATED: MPD still searching for driver involved in deadly December hit-and-run near Elvis Presley Boulevard

RELATED: Bicyclist killed in crash involving Tipton County Sheriff's Deputy

More Videos

In Other News

What you need to know before signing up for health insurance during ACA open enrollment

Before You Leave, Check This Out