Man dies from injuries after being hit by vehicle in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a pedestrian who they said has died from injuries from a crash Oct. 26, 2022.

Investigators said 80-year-old Alvin Stepter was struck by a vehicle about 9:10 p.m. that night at Hacks Cross Road and Waterford Circle in southeast Shelby County. Stepter was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

On Nov. 2, the sheriff’s office said Stepter had died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies have not said if anyone will be charged.

SCSO is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 9:10 pm at Hacks Cross Road and Waterford Circle in southeast Shelby County. The pedestrian was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/vtzAnrKZwl — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 27, 2022