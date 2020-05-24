Man dead after drowning in Tunica County Pond

Tunica County Sheriff's Department identified the victim as J.W. Ransom II of Lambert, MS.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A man is dead after officials say he drowned in a pond in Tunica County.

Tunica County Sheriff deputies responded to the Cypress Lakes Apartments in Robinsonville, MS after a 911 call came in around 12:30 Saturday.

The victim has been identified as J.W. Ransom II, 20 of Lambert, Mississippi.

Witnesses say Ransom was swimming in the pond and went under the water about midway of the pond.

Search and rescue crews recovered his body after an extensive search.