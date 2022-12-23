Man found dead from the cold in Midtown, Memphis Police say

Memphis Police said the man was found around 8 a.m. Friday, and there were no signs of foul play.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dangerously cold weather and ice have been moving through the Memphis area since Thursday evening, and Memphis Police said Friday one man succumbed to these conditions in Midtown.

MPD said officers were flagged down at the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday, where a man was found dead.

Preliminary information shows the man's death was due to the cold weather. Memphis Police said there were no signs of foul play, but the death investigation is ongoing.