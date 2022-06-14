x
Man found dead after house fire near Raleigh

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital in non-critical with a face injury.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating what caused a house fire where they found a man dead inside.

About 6 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove near the Raleigh area near New Allen Road and Ridgemont. They saw smoke coming from the home. It took them about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators said when crews were able to conduct a search, they found a man dead in the bedroom area. His name and age have not yet been released. The Shelby County Medical Examiner must still determine the cause of death.

One firefighter was taken to Methodist North in non-critical with a face injury.

