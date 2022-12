About 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, MPD officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Latham St., south of E. Person Ave. in South Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Monday morning.

About 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, MPD officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Latham St., south of E. Person Ave. in South Memphis. When they got there, they found a man dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators have not released any information on how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.