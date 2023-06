Memphis Police responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead in East Memphis Thursday after being hit and killed by two cars, Memphis Police said.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the scene at the 1200 block of S. White Station Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found on the scene and pronounced dead. Memphis Police said he was hit by two cars.