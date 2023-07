The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Memphis.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Clearbrook St. around 4:00 p.m.

A man was injured in the shooting and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The suspects, who were wearing black hooded shirts, drove away in a gray SUV, police said.

MPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.