MFD: Man in tent rescued from floodwaters near Memphis International Airport

The Memphis Fire Department said the rising floodwaters near Corporate Avenue and Nonconnah Blvd. trapped the man in his tent. He was later sent to the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man had to be rescued from his tent early Tuesday morning from rising floodwaters near the Memphis International Airport, the Memphis Fire Department said.

According to MFD, first responders arrived to the call near Nonconnah Boulevard and Corporate Avenue around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, where a man living in a tent had gotten trapped from the rising waters.

MFD said they were able to free the man from the tent, and he was sent to the hospital around 5 a.m. with minor injuries.

Heavy rain moved through the Memphis metro area late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, leaving more than four inches of rain on roadways and streets.

If you are traveling, remember not to drive through large puddles, decrease your driving speeds, keep a three car distance between yourself and other cars, and drive defensively.

Weather experts have advised that if you don't have to drive, don't.