Police said Darryle Smith's mother and sister were stabbed on Friday around noon.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge in West Helena, Arkansas, according to The Phillips County Sheriff's Office.

Smith is being charged with battery in the first degree.

Smith's mother was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Tennessee and is in critical condition.