MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was injured in a shooting Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 3400 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a victim that was a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.