Man in critical condition after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department, a man was critically injured in a shooting in East Memphis on Monday night.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Waterstone Oak Way at around 9:00 p.m.

A shooting victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

The suspect drove away in a black Dodge Charger, according to police.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.