MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said one man has died after a two-car crash Friday morning.

SCSO Traffic investigators were called to the scene of the crash about 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at N. Houston Levee Rd. and Bloomsbury Ave., not far from Leawood East Baptist Church.

They said one man died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash or if anyone will face charges.