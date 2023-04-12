Man killed in morning crash involving motorcycle near Memphis airport

MPD officers responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Lamar Ave. and Democrat.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man is dead after a crash not far from Memphis International Airport Wednesday morning.

MPD officers responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, near Lamar Ave. and Democrat. Police said one man was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash or if anyone could face charges.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.