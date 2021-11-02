Have you seen this man? He was headed from Memphis to Michigan, but is now missing

Memphis Police said Tuesday Jovon Henderson was last seen in Memphis October 19 before he was due to be in Michigan October 23.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police said Tuesday Jovon Henderson was last seen in Memphis before he was due to be in Michigan.

Memphis Police said the 25-year-old was last seen when he rented a U-Haul in Memphis October 19, 2021. Investigators said Henderson was scheduled to travel to Lansing, Michigan, where was supposed to drop off the U-Haul October 23, but he hasn’t been seen.

The U-Haul is a 15-foot box truck with an Arizona license plate AK-17273. It has the numbers DD2204Y in the upper right corner.

Police said Henderson suffers from some mental issues, and if you know where he is, please call them immediately at the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479 or the MPD non-emergency number at 901-545-2677 (COPS).