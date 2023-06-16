Midtown man reported missing after his home was found ransacked and car missing, MPD says

Sanders is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 184 pounds. Sanders has black hair, brown eyes and he is dark-skinned. What he was last wearing is unknown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for another missing person following a family's report that their loved one's home was ransacked after not seeing or hearing from him in two days.

Denarrest Sanders, 35, was last seen in the 400 block of Marianna St. on Tuesday, June 13 at 2:45 p.m.

Sanders is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 184 pounds. Sanders has black hair, brown eyes and he is dark-skinned. What he was last wearing is unknown.

Sanders' family reported him missing Thursday, June 15. According to MPD, Sanders' home appeared to be torn apart. His 2014 Dodge Charger was also not located at the home.