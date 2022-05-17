Man missing after walking away from Southaven medical facility

Southaven, Mississippi, police said 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey was last seen Monday and could be walking with a cane.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said they are looking for a 61-year-old man after he walked away from a healthcare facility in Southaven Monday.

According to Southaven Police, Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory, Mississippi, walked out of a healthcare facility Monday and was last seen in the area of Stateline Road and Airways Boulevard.

Bailey is described as 5'7", approximately 145 lbs., and has short, grey facial hair. No clothing description was available to police.

Police said he may be using a walking cane to get around, and does not have a cell phone.

Those with information should call Southaven Police at (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.