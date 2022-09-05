Memphis Police: man reported missing after fleeing crash has been found dead

Elber Gomez-Velasquez, whom police said took off after a crash Saturday night and was then reported missing Sunday, was found dead Monday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man police issued a City Watch Alert for Sunday following a crash this weekend has been found dead.

Police said it all began about 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, when officers responded to a two-car crash at Winchester and Outland Road. The officers found one vehicle at the scene unoccupied. They said the second vehicle had taken off. Investigators said they determined two men who had been in the car they found crashed had jumped into a nearby ditch/ravine and ran away. They were not found at that time.

About 11:30 a.m. the next morning (Sunday), officers received a missing persons report for 29-year-old Elber Gomez-Velasquez. His cousin told investigators the two had been in the car that crashed at Winchester and Outland, and they had jumped into the ditch to take off. The man said his cousin never returned home. A City Watch Alert was issued, and police searched the area with K9s and helicopters, but Gomez-Velasquez was not found.

Police said about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, they were called to the 3800 block of Knight Arnold Road, where Gomez-Velasquez was found dead. His cause of death has not yet been determined, but investigators said there are no signs of foul play.