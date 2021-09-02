Man severely burned in Frayser apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being burned in an apartment fire in Frayser Wednesday night.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire started just before 9pm in Ridgecrest Apartments at 2909 Treemont Cove. Two security guards rescued a 63-year-old man from an apartment, and he was taken to the burn unit at Regional One in critical condition, suffering from smoke inhalation and 2nd and 3rd degree burns to his face, arms, and upper body.