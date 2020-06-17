Man shot and killed at Olive Branch motel; suspect in custody

Suspect in Olive Branch motel shooting arrested in West Tennessee.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A Tennessee man is behind bars after shooting and killing another man at the Super 8 Motel in Olive Branch Tuesday night.

Olive Branch police responded a shots fired call at the motel at 11064 Business Center Drive just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Christopher L. Smith, from Holly Springs, unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Smith later died.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Darius A. Braddock from Bolivar, TN. With the assistance of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Braddock was taken into custody, and remains in Hardeman County Jail awaiting extradition.