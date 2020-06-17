Man shot and killed at Olive Branch motel; suspect in custody

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A Tennessee man is behind bars after shooting and killing another man at the Super 8 Motel in Olive Branch Tuesday night.
Olive Branch police responded a shots fired call at the motel at 11064 Business Center Drive just after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Christopher L. Smith, from Holly Springs, unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Smith later died.
The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Darius A. Braddock from Bolivar, TN. With the assistance of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Braddock was taken into custody, and remains in Hardeman County Jail awaiting extradition.
Braddock is charged with murder and has a bond set at $1 million