If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in South Memphis.

Police were called to the 1100 block of WIllie Mitchell Boulevard. Officers on the scene say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any details about the suspect at this time.