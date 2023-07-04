Man killed in northeast Memphis shooting, police say

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was killed in a shooting off of Raleigh-LaGrange.

Around 6:30 pm, officers said they responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane. One shooting victim, who residents on the scene identified as a local rapper, was found and pronounced dead, according to MPD.

Memphis police said a man who was a known suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.

MPD is waiting to notify the victim's family before officially releasing his name to the public.