Man, teen in hospital after deadly shooting near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Memphis police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, police said a man and teen were injured in a shooting near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

At around 7:30 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 141 N. Manassas St, according to MPD.

The man is at Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while the teen is at Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, according to police.

MPD said the suspects drove away in a black SUV.

