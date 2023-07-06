Man, teen in hospital after deadly shooting near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, police said a man and teen were injured in a shooting near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
At around 7:30 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 141 N. Manassas St, according to MPD.
The man is at Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while the teen is at Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, according to police.
MPD said the suspects drove away in a black SUV.
Memphis police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.