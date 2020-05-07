Many Fourth of July traditions canceled, but families find ways to celebrate the holiday safely

People packed picnics and headed to parks in Midtown and Downtown to social distance from others.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The exciting energy for the Fourth of July was still felt by a lot of people who made it out to parks on Saturday to enjoy the holiday. Jasmine Thomas, who went to the riverfront with her family, said it was a little quieter than normal this year, but they found ways to celebrate safely.

"It was different," Thomas said. "It was really small and we just stuck together and just kept our group small. We’re going to go home and pop some fireworks."

Traditionally, families do cookouts, watch fireworks shows, and enjoy the mid-summer day. This year, what mattered most was finding a way to spend time together.

"We spent the time together and ate food together, ate a lot of food," Thomas said. "It was nice."

Tamika Stewart and her family have been planning a big family gathering for the Fourth of July for months before the pandemic.

"This was a way for us to come together because our families have been apart for a very long time outside the pandemic," Stewart said. "We haven’t had a family gathering, so we thought this would be the perfect time to come together."

She said the silver lining of social distancing has been utilizing park space for gatherings with family. Stewart said she is grateful to be able to spend the day safely with family outdoors.