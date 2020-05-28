March for justice for George Floyd gets heated in Midtown

Protesters and counter-protesters exchange words as tempers flare, large police presence at scene

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A march in Midtown Memphis to support George Floyd, an African American man who died while being forcibly detained by police in Minneapolis Monday, became tense and heated as protesters and counter-protesters exchanged words Wednesday night.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but video showed at least one protester being arrested.

WARNING: The video below contains language some will find offensive.

From the Associated Press:

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday.

The firings come a day after a bystander’s video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.