Mardi Growl is calling all the dog lovers and fur babies out for a good time

Dogs can participate in a dog costume contest at the event. There will also be Hollywood Feed giveaways, dog caricature drawings available, food trucks and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While New Orleans wrapped up Mardi Gras this week, the Mardi Growl in Memphis is just getting amped up.

Hollywood Feed and Overton Park conservancy will host a Mardi Growl event for your local furry dog friends.

The event will be Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Overton Bark Dog Park located at 2080 Poplar Ave.

Your fur baby can participate in a dog costume contest at the event. There will also be Hollywood Feed giveaways, dog caricature drawings available, food trucks, a dog parade, and live music from Mighty Souls Brass Band.

The event is free.