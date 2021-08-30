Marine killed in Afghanistan with Mid-South ties being remembered locally

In remembrance of SSGT Taylor Hoover, registry books are being made available for the public to sign to offer condolences and sympathy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, August 26, 13 American service members were killed in Afghanistan and will be forever remembered as the heroes they were, who died saving countless number of lives.

One of those heroes was USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, 31. SSGT Hoover was the nephew of native West Memphis Pastor Jeremey Soto and his wife Heather. Pastor Soto serves the local community at Victory Church of the Mid-South, in Marion, Arkansas.

In remembrance of SSGT Hoover, registry books are being made available for the public to sign to offer condolences and sympathy, which will be sent to the immediate family.

The register books will be on display at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis and Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors in Memphis, starting Monday, August 30, through Friday, September 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Register Book Locations:

Roller-Citizens Funeral Home – West Memphis

201 N Pine Street

West Memphis, Arkansas 72301

870.735.1000

Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors

948 Reddoch Cove

Memphis, Tennessee 38119