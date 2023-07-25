x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former Marion District Court clerk arrested for stealing $320,000 in court fees

The former clerk allegedly misappropriated court fines over the span of three years.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

ARKANSAS, USA — On Monday, Arkansas State Police (ASP) said they arrested a former Marion District Court Clerk, Megan Maxwell Goudy, for allegedly misappropriating over $320,000 in court fines.

The former clerk and West Memphis resident was charged with eight counts of forgery and one count of theft of property, according to ASP.

Goudy allegedly misappropriated over $320,000 in court fines between 2019 and 2022, according to Arkansas State Police.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

National Civil Rights Museum honors 3 with 2023 Freedom Awards

Before You Leave, Check This Out