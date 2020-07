As of last weekend, residents in Byhalia are required to wear masks.

BYHALIA, Miss — As the number COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state of Mississippi, essential workers in one county spent their afternoon providing residents with free masks to stop the spread.

Saturday, Marshall County supervisors and emergency management personnel handed out more than 2,000 masks to anyone who needed one at fire station #1 in Byhalia, Mississippi.