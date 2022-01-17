Volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service on his holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteer Memphis worked with organizations across the Mid-South to gather volunteers honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service on Monday.
Volunteers spent time doing a park clean-up at the Hollywood Community Center and participated in the Race for Reconciliation in Downtown.
Reggie Crenshaw, the CEO and president of Volunteer Memphis, said Dr. King often talked about how one of the most profound ways of greatness is helping your neighbor. He said volunteering is important in our communities, whether it's through donating time, resources, or money.
"We're all called to serve in some type of way," Crenshaw said. "There's a statement that people often make 'to whom much is given, much is required.' That statement really reflects that each of us no matter how much you earn or where you are, each of us has the opportunity to do something and give back."
Crenshaw said volunteering is a great way to honor Dr. King on his holiday, but it's important to live out his legacy of service every day of the year.
"Volunteering is the core to leadership, your civic responsibility to help your neighbors and help other people who can't really help themselves," Crenshaw said. "As you think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he espoused is really about our community coming together to work together during this time to help one another out."