MAS receives matching grant from Petco Foundation

Petco Foundation to match all donations up to $15,000 to Memphis Animal Services through June 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Through June 30, all donations to Memphis Animal Services will be matched up to $15,000 by the Petco Foundation to help save twice as many pet lives.

“Community support is so important to a shelter, and this matching grant is just one example of why,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “We are so grateful to the Petco Foundation for their generosity and for inspiring local animal lovers to donate so their gift can go twice as far.”

The Petco Foundation matching grant will help Memphis Animal Services maintain its lifesaving work during these challenging times. Donations to Memphis Animal Services fund above-and-beyond programming that wouldn’t exist without individual donors and grants, such as heartworm treatment and owner surrender prevention.

To support MAS and have your donation matched by the Petco Foundation, donate online by June 30, or mail a check before June 30 to MAS at 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN 38133.

This grant is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives during this COVID-19 crisis by distributing $1M in product and cash donations and putting out a national call to implore animal lovers to take action to help save animal lives. This commitment follows the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13M to animal welfare organizations nationwide.

“Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating,” said Petco Foundation President, Susanne Kogut. “At the Petco Foundation, we will support our partner’s most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help Memphis Animal Services do just that.”