M.A.S.E teacher wins $5,000 towards more STEM opportunities for students

Cooley says they have a group of 8 students working in different STEM related programs and competitions. The $5,000 will help expand to about 15 to 20 students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering received $5,000 for it’s STEM program with the help of their science instructor Cameron Cooley.

"We have programs at MASE that are pretty broad and expose students to science and engineering but this will allow students to get a deeper look at what's there. We're hoping we have more students organically motivated to follow STEM careers," Cooley said.

Cooley was one of 84 teachers across the country to win the grant. The money will go towards giving more students the chance to do STEM related projects.

"In the Memphis community the talent pool does not replete with people interested in science and engineering. We're hoping more students become more interested and them come back to Memphis after they go to school wherever they choose and support this community," Cooley said.