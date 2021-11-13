x
Masks now optional for students, employees, and visitors at Collierville schools

The decision is in response to Gov. Bill Lee signing the COVID-19 Omnibus Bill into law on Friday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, a student listens to the teacher's instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami. Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Students, staff, and visitors at all schools in Collierville are no longer required to mask up. 

The decision is in response to Gov. Bill Lee signing the COVID-19 Omnibus Bill into law on Friday, which bars governmental entities, including public school districts, from requiring masks.

The current Shelby County Health Directive requires masks in Shelby County schools. 

A federal judge ruled public schools in Shelby County can/must continue mask mandates despite Gov. Lee signing the law which bans school districts and counties from having mask mandates in place statewide (unless severe conditions arise). 

This impacts ALL public school districts in Shelby County, not just SCS.

Posted by Collierville Schools on Saturday, November 13, 2021

Masks are also optional in Millington, Lakeland and Bartlett schools. 

ABC24 will keep you updated on if other school districts in Shelby County decide to lift their mask mandates.

