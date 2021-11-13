Masks now optional for students, employees, and visitors at Collierville schools

The decision is in response to Gov. Bill Lee signing the COVID-19 Omnibus Bill into law on Friday.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Students, staff, and visitors at all schools in Collierville are no longer required to mask up.

The decision is in response to Gov. Bill Lee signing the COVID-19 Omnibus Bill into law on Friday, which bars governmental entities, including public school districts, from requiring masks.

The current Shelby County Health Directive requires masks in Shelby County schools.

A federal judge ruled public schools in Shelby County can/must continue mask mandates despite Gov. Lee signing the law which bans school districts and counties from having mask mandates in place statewide (unless severe conditions arise).

This impacts ALL public school districts in Shelby County, not just SCS.

Masks are also optional in Millington, Lakeland and Bartlett schools.