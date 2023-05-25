Massive, active fire injures one at Raleigh apartment complex

The Memphis Fire Department said the scene is still active, avoid the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive fire still burning at an apartment complex in Raleigh injured at least one person, and prompted a large response by the Memphis Fire Department Thursday evening.

The Memphis Fire Department said they are still working the scene at the Jamesbridge Apartments on South Advantage Way in Memphis' Raleigh neighborhood, where crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire.

One person on the scene was treated for a hand injury, while another was having a seizure. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

