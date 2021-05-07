Memphis Police officer and an ATF agent shot in north Memphis

Original location is Peach Avenue and Leath Street, but crime scene stretches for blocks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: A Memphis Police Officer and an ATF agent are recovering after being shot in north Memphis Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say violent crime unit officers were working on a carjacking that involved a crash when, at Peach and Leath, several suspects got out of a red sedan and fired multiple shots at two officers and then took off.

A Memphis Police Officer and an ATF agent were shot and taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be ok. Neither officer returned fire. Three suspects are in custody, and officers still are looking for another one.

Original story:

Local 24 News is working on a breaking news story in north Memphis, where a massive police and law enforcement presence can be found.

Authorities are working a “shooting incident” which originally happened at Peach Avenue and Leath Street Friday afternoon, but law enforcement officers are working several locations, including Mosbly and Dunlap as well as Mosby and Leath.