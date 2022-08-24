How MATA plans to spend nearly $140 million in federal grants

The money will go to a new facility, electric buses, and a rapid transit system from downtown to the U of M area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), is getting a big chunk of money from the federal government.

MATA has received four grants from the Department of Transportation, totaling $139.8 million, which MATA said is the largest federal investments it has received in its 47-year history.

MATA officials said the money will be broken down like this:

$54,000,000 for a new operations and maintenance facility

$22 million for buying Clean Electric Buses and installing charging stations

$63.8 million for the Memphis Innovation Corridor Rapid Transit System to connect downtown to the Medical District and University of Memphis area.

“MATA is exhilarated and thankful for this historic funding that will vastly improve transit services for our riders as well as work environments for our employees,” Gary Rosenfeld, MATA Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “These funds will allow us to lean into innovation to enhance our operations and ultimately, boost the local economy and environment.”

MATA held a news conference Wednesday with Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis, a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez, and other Mid-South officials.