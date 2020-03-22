MATA Announces Temporary Travel Limitations for MATAplus Customers

As the disease continues to spread, MATA will continue performing its daily fleet and bus shelter cleanings which includes comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020 , the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will only transport MATAplus para transit customers to work, medical-related destinations (including dialysis, doctor appointments and pharmacies) and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants, or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations. These temporary limitations are an expansion of new guidelines that MATA is implementing in response to the spread of the COVID-19 disease and the expansion of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s emergency orders.Today, the Shelby County Health Department announced that there are 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

As a reminder, MATA has also implemented the following temporary measures:

▪ Customers will be encouraged to use every other seat on a fixed-route bus and Trolley car. Caution tape and signage will be used to help passengers maintain social distance and sit apart.

Note: Since the capacity of the buses has been restricted to maintain social distancing guidelines, some customers may have to wait on the next bus to arrive.

▪ No more than two passengers will be allowed to ride on any MATAplus paratransit vehicle (includes personal care attendant and/or escort).

▪ The customer lobby areas and public restrooms at each Transit Center will be closed to the public until further notice.

▪ The customer service counters will be open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday at each Transit Center.

▪ In order to access the customer service counters, security officers will only allow three people to enter and exit the building at a time to perform customer service transactions only.

▪ The Assessment Center located in the Airways Transit Center is closed to the public until further notice.

As the disease continues to spread, MATA will continue performing its daily fleet and bus shelter cleanings which includes comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing measures. In addition, customers can practice the following preventative measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

▪ Stay home if possible.

▪ If you’re sick, stay home.

▪ Practice social distancing. Place at least six feet between yourself and others to reduce your risk of being exposed.

▪ Wash your hands. Wash them often. Wash them thoroughly using soap and water for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer frequently if it is available.

▪ Please avoid direct contact with others. No handshaking. A friendly wave, a head nod, a fist or elbow bump are all acceptable forms of greeting others.

▪ Eat right (fruits and vegetables) and drink plenty of fluids like water.

▪ Avoid touching your face, especially your mouth, nose or eyes.

▪ Practice respiratory etiquette by using a tissue if coughing or sneezing, then throwing the tissue away into a trashcan and washing your hands.

