MATA offering free rides all weekend to Frayser cooling center amid scorching Memphis heat

MATA said they will run a shuttle to cooling centers for passengers along certain routes from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. over the weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Memphis experienced the first of what's expected to be several days with a heat index above 110 degrees, and those still without power, or without access to shelter, are in need of ways to cool off.

Several cooling centers are open around the city, and Thursday, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced they would be offering a free shuttle service to these locations along a few of their routes.

MATA passengers along routes 52, 11 and 37 needing a place to cool off can ask their bus driver for a free ride to the Raleigh Springs Civic Center between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. starting Thursday, and continuing through Sunday. From there, MATA will run a free shuttle bus to the 24-hour cooling center at Frayser Raleigh Senior Citizen Center at 3985 Egypt Central Road.

Another 24-hour cooling center is open at the Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue. MATA said those who need to travel to the Hospitality Hub can call them at (901) 297-1680 to schedule a pickup.

There are other cooling centers open as well until 8 p.m.:

Benjamin L Hooks Central Library at 3030 Poplar Ave.

Cordova Library at 8457 Trinity

Cossitt Library at 33 South Front

Raleigh Library at 3452 Austin Peay Hwy.

Whitehaven Library at 4120 Mill Branch

Greenlaw Community Center located at 190 Mill Ave.

Cooling centers with water distribution will be open on Thursday and Friday at the following locations: